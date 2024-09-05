Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has joined the MK Party. He was previously with the DA, ActionSA and Xiluva parties. Image: Kgothatso Madisa
“Mkhonto Gwaza, Mayibuye,” were the words Bongani Baloyi uttered at the beginning and end of his speech announcing his decision to join the MK party.
On Thursday, Baloyi announced that he had decided to deregister his party, Xiluva, with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to join the MK party, led by Jacob Zuma.
“The executive of Xiluva unanimously agreed we are going to deregister Xiluva with the IEC effective immediately. The collective leadership will join the MK party and the collective leaders will encourage members to join the MK party.”
Xiluva was annihilated in May’s general election, failing to gain a seat in the National Assembly or the nine provincial legislatures.
“We gave everything we had at the 2024 elections campaign but we did not achieve our goal. We were devastated. However, we remain proud of our collective efforts and the work of our structures,” said Baloyi.
After its dismal performance, Baloyi said he and Xiluva leaders began a process of evaluating the party’s future. They came to an agreement, he said, that Xiluva was aligned to the MK party in “one form or the other” and it would be best to collapse the party to join Zuma.
Baloyi, who previously won praise for his understanding of local government, having successfully led the Midvaal municipality as mayor, said he believed Zuma was building a formidable movement that would be an alternative to the ANC.
He and several other high profile leaders have joined the MK party, including former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, impeached former judge president John Hlophe and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.
Bongani Baloyi joins Jacob Zuma's MK party
The former Midvaal municipality mayor will deregister his Xiluva party with the IEC
