NEWS ANALYSIS: Can the MK party tap worker power?
Jacob Zuma's party may find the business of unionism a tough nut to crack
04 September 2024 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma’s desperate dash to corral trade unions into his MK party may have yielded some early dividends with its by-election win in the North West, but drawing labour into his attempt to revive his state capture glory days will be tougher than it looks.
The Rustenburg ward was left vacant due to the murder of ANC councillor Poppy Morapedi in April. The area, along the platinum belt, was held by the ANC historically but in the aftermath of the Marikana massacre and the labour unrest that followed, the EFF surged in support, amassing 50% of the vote to the ANC’s 36.5% in 2016. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.