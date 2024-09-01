POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Simelane to respond to VBS allegations
D-Day for justice minister to answer questions in parliament about alleged conflict of interest
01 September 2024 - 17:14
Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane will this week find it difficult to sidestep queries about her glaring conflict of interest over alleged dodgy dealings with the VBS Mutual Bank, which imploded in 2018.
She has confirmed she will answer questions in parliament on Friday. Media reports alleged Simelane received a loan exceeding R500,000 from a company involved in illicit transactions with VBS...
