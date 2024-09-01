ANC sets up task team in bid to rebuild weak KZN branches
01 September 2024 - 20:50
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has established a task team which comprises former provincial heavyweights to rebuild its branches, which it says are weak and prone to factionalism.
The MK party won more than 45% of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal while the ANC, the former majority party, managed just 17%. But it managed to form a coalition government with the IFP, National Freedom Party and the DA, sidelining the MK party despite Jacob Zuma’s party receiving the most votes. ..
