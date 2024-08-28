MK party prepares to take on the GNU in parliament
Law enforcement agencies are expected to come under sharp scrutiny due to the surge of violent crime in SA
28 August 2024 - 14:56
As the government of national unity (GNU) prepares to answer some tough questions for the first time in parliament since the May 29 general elections, the MK party has finalised its list of MPS.
Controversial former heads of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were sworn in as MK party MPs on Wednesday ahead of the session. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.