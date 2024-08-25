POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to visit Zimbabwe for agricultural show
Event is expected to draw more than 250,000 visitors, including from the wider Sadc region
25 August 2024 - 16:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Zimbabwe this week on a working visit to attend the official opening of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.
The two-day event will take place on Thursday and Friday. The show is expected to draw more than 250,000 visitors from across Zimbabwe and the wider Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region. ..
