Floyd Shivambu is MK's new national organiser
Shivambu is now a part of the MK's new high command collective which is the party's highest decision making body
22 August 2024 - 13:06
Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has been appointed as the national organiser of the Jacob Zuma-led MK party.
Shivambu, who resigned from the EFF last week, replaces former minister of public works Nathi Nhleko, who has been reshuffled to be the party’s chair. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.