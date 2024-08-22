Floyd Shivambu in charge of MK’s engine room
The former EFF deputy president is now a part of the MK party’s highest decision-making body
22 August 2024 - 13:06
Former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu will head up the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s engine room and will be responsible for driving the party’s programmes, including building structures and draft party policies.
The party is establishing itself as the official opposition to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.