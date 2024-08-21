Agricultural land at risk from property and mining, Steenhuisen says
Protecting existing agricultural land and maximising its potential an important focus for department
21 August 2024 - 05:00
The Allianz Risk Barometer flagged climate change and political upheaval as major risks to the agriculture sector and by extension food security. SA is no exception, with threats to the sector looming due also to increasing encroachment on agricultural land by property developments and mines.
That is according to agriculture minister John Steenhuisen, who told Business Day in an interview that he is settling in at his Pretoria office, one of three he now occupies between his government and party roles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.