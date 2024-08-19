Malema reassigns Shivambu’s powers after defection
‘Those who want to leave, must leave now’
19 August 2024 - 12:33
UPDATED 19 August 2024 - 23:04
EFF leader Julius Malema has reassigned the party responsibilities that were held by Floyd Shivambu to his office after his former second-in-command’s deflection to Jacob Zuma’s MK party.
The EFF’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, will be the party’s new chief whip in parliament while Malema’s office will be responsible for the party’s governance task unit. The unit, which was headed by Malema’s allay-turned-rival, comprises all the EFF’s leaders of provincial legislatures, municipality councils and parliament whippery, and is responsible for all governance work in the EFF...
