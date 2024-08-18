POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Committees set to get cracking as parliament resumes business
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber will brief MPs on 95 Libyan nationals arrested in Mpumalanga
18 August 2024 - 19:39
Parliament is set to resume business this week after its recess, with a number of committees expected to hit the ground running getting to grips with their portfolios.
On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture will get an overview on how the sports department conducts oversight on entities and federations under it. It will also look at policies and implementation of a white paper. The committee will receive an orientation workshop by the auditor-general...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.