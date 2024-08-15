Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: ANC adopts GNU model for local government

Business Day TV speaks to editor-at-large Natasha Marrian

15 August 2024 - 16:30
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The ANC’s national executive committee is considering stabilising coalitions at local government level by using the government of national unity model. But there’s scepticism about this approach.

Editor-at-large Natasha Marrian discusses the details with Business Day TV.

