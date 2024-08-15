MK party makes leadership offer to Floyd Shivambu, say sources
The EFF deputy president is said to have informed the party’s leadership of his intention to resign
15 August 2024 - 10:05
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has informed the party of his intention to resign, adding that the MK party has offered him a senior leadership position, sources say.
Business Day understands Shivambu informed the EFF top six leadership, led by president Julius Malema, of the developments at a crisis meeting on Wednesday evening. This is ahead of a media conference on Thursday, where EFF officials will publicly make an announcement on its leadership status. ..
