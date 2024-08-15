Floyd Shivambu wants to quit EFF, say party sources
At midnight, the EFF scheduled an urgent media briefing
15 August 2024 - 09:34
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is allegedly on his way out, sources within the party’s upper structures told TimesLIVE Premium.
This comes months before EFF structures are set to hold its third conference to elect new leadership...
