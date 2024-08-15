EFF woes worsen as Shivambu swaps allegiance to Zuma’s MK party
Fighters should be prepared for more people to follow, says Julius Malema
15 August 2024 - 13:25
UPDATED 15 August 2024 - 20:05
After taking a surprise bruising in the May 29 general elections, the EFF’s woes worsened on Thursday with the resignation of Floyd Shivambu, its deputy president.
Shivambu left to join the rival uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, making him the second leader to jump ship. Mzwanele Manyi tendered his resignation last week to join MK, which is led by former president Jacob Zuma...
