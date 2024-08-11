POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Court challenge to political party funding
Lobby group My Vote Counts wants previous financial thresholds reinstated until new regulations are in place
11 August 2024 - 14:48
The issue of party political funding will be a matter of legal contestation this week, with lobby group My Vote Counts approaching the high court in Cape Town to reinstate the previous financial thresholds until new regulations are in place.
The Electoral Matters Amendment Bill removed the limits for accepting and declaring donations, which was prescribed in the Political Party Funding Act. This means that until the president sets new limits, political parties can receive vast amounts of money from private backers and not have to declare it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.