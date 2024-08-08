ANC’s battle over uMkhonto we Sizwe not over yet
Durban high court rules the ANC has ‘reasonable prospect of success’ in appealing judgment on MK party’s use of the name and logo
08 August 2024 - 14:24
The ANC could be a step closer to halt the continued use of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) name and logo by former president Jacob Zuma’s new political party.
The Durban high court has granted the ANC leave to appeal the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) as there appeared to be a “reasonable prospect of success” in the higher court...
