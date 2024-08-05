Surge in risk aversion hits emerging-market currencies, says Investec chief economist
In three months Americans will head to the polls. No matter which way the vote goes, the country’s geopolitical landscape will affect global markets.
Business Day TV spoke to Independent Securities chief investment officer Simon Fillmore about the investment risk associated with the US presidential election.
WATCH: Understanding the investment risk of the US election
Business Day TV spoke to Independent Securities chief investment officer Simon Fillmore
