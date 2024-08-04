POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Fate of Joburg mayor in focus

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The ANC’s strategy meeting will continue on Monday as the party’s leadership charts the way forward for policy implementation in the government of national unity (GNU).
“The lekgotla, which will take place over a three-day period, follows the three-day NEC [national executive committee] meeting which concluded yesterday. Ministers, deputy ministers, provincial premiers and executive mayors who will be in attendance, are expected to expand and refine action plans, based on the ANC’s six key priorities communicated at its 2024 elections manifesto,” the ANC said in a statement on Sunday.
“These include driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, as well as building a capable, ethical and developmental state.”
The lekgotla ends on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa to meet Angolan president
President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet Angolan counterpart João Lourenço ahead of the 44th Ordinary Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for August 17 in Zimbabwe. They are expected to discuss political and security challenges, as well as the bloc’s economic outlook.
The move follows ongoing talks between the ANC, ActionSA and Gwamanda’s party, Al Jama-ah. Opposition councillors have called for Gwamanda to step down, arguing he is not suitably qualified to lead the country’s economic hub.
Gwamanda’s imminent departure comes after the introduction of a bill for public comment in May by Thembi Nkadimeng, the former co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister, which seeks to rein in local government instability by making it difficult to remove executive mayors, speakers and chief whips.
“The NEC has made an assessment in all hung municipalities and has decided to intervene to work with a range of parties to stabilise municipalities across the country,” Ramaphosa said during his opening address to the party’s lekgotla on Sunday.
“During this month the national task team on coalitions will be engaging, starting in Johannesburg. Restore, rebuild and renew the ANC.”
“Majodina has met with all the water boards across the country to understand their strategic plans, projects they are undertaking [and] progress, as well as challenges that may hinder their implementation,” the department said in a statement.
Also on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema will address a public lecture at Rhodes University on security and governance in Africa. This is part of the party’s ongoing 11th anniversary celebrations.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Fate of Joburg mayor in focus
The ANC’s strategy meeting continues
Ramaphosa to meet Angolan president
President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet Angolan counterpart João Lourenço ahead of the 44th Ordinary Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for August 17 in Zimbabwe. They are expected to discuss political and security challenges, as well as the bloc’s economic outlook.
Joburg mayor’s position
Also this week, Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is expected to step down should an extraordinary council meeting go ahead. He is expected to be replaced by the ANC’s Dada Morero, who is now the finance MMC.
Update on SA’s water woes
On Monday, minister of water & sanitation Pemmy Majodina will brief the media on her department’s plans to address the country’s water woes. Business Day previously reported on warnings from the asset management industry about “water-shedding” in SA and the associated risks to SA’s long-term social, economic and political future.
Also on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema will address a public lecture at Rhodes University on security and governance in Africa. This is part of the party’s ongoing 11th anniversary celebrations.
