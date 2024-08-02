ANC traces electoral losses back to Jacob Zuma’s presidency
The ANC’s NEC meeting heard that the Zuma regime ushered in counterrevolution resulting in the party being weakened
02 August 2024 - 09:56
The ANC, which suffered a significant loss of support in the May 29 general election, has traced its dismal performance back to the Jacob Zuma presidency, where it said “counterrevolution” thrived.
Support for the party significantly declined in this election, losing it its parliamentary majority that it had held since the attainment of majority rule in 1994. This forced the ANC into the government of national unity (GNU) that is running the country...
