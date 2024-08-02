ANC sure of its considerable sway in GNU
Party’s support remains twice that of the DA
02 August 2024 - 05:00
The ANC’s top brass gathered on Thursday to discuss the way forward after the party lost its outright majority in May’s general election, confident that it still holds considerable sway over policy in a government of national unity (GNU).
The three-day meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will no doubt spend much time reflecting on the party’s 17 percentage points slump to 40% of the vote, ushering in a coalition with nine other parties...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.