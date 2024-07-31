Joel Netshitenzhe weighs in on ANC’s dismal election performance
Former director-general in the presidency notes that there is still hope for the liberation ideal
31 July 2024 - 05:00
As the co-governing ANC heads into a special meeting of its national executive committee (NEC) to discuss the outcome of the 2024 general elections, former director-general in the presidency Joel Netshitenzhe has weighed in, arguing that while SA still remains largely polarised due to racial politics, there is still hope for the liberation movement turned governing party.
In a 17-page review of the national and provincial election result under the banner of the Mapungubwe Foundation, which Business Day has seen, Netshitenzhe says the liberation ideal was not defeated in the 2024 elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.