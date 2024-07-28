POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Busy week ahead for NCOP

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has a full programme this week as it is expected to consider budget votes and wrap up its activities for the first term.
The NCOP will consider the appropriation bill and convene a plenary for a policy debate on the transport department’s budget vote.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the House would reconvene on Tuesday to debate the budget votes of the departments of small business development and trade, industry & competition.
The NCOP’s select committees on appropriations and finance are set to hold a joint induction workshop on Tuesday.
The appropriation bill, introduced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana during his budget speech in February, will be before the NCOP on Wednesday. It is aimed at appropriating money from the National Revenue Fund for the requirements of the state for the 2024/25 financial year.
“The bill not only appropriates money for the requirements for the current financial year but also prescribes conditions for the spending of the funds withdrawn for the 2025/26 financial year before the commencement of the Appropriation Act and for matters incidental to it,” Mothapo said.
After this week’s activities the NCOP will have a constituency period and is scheduled to resume on August 19 for the second term of its parliamentary programme.
The National Assembly’s constituency period will start this week.
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to brief the media on energy and electricity-related issues on Monday.
Ramokgopa was commended recently after SA went more than 100 days without load-shedding.
The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu), one of the country’s biggest unions in the local government sector, is set to hold its national executive committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss progress made so far on wage negotiations at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council.
Imatu and the SA Municipal Workers Union have tabled a joint list of revised demands for an 8% wage increase in the first year, consumer price inflation (CPI) plus 2% in the second year, and CPI plus 1.5% in the third, fourth and fifth years, respectively. Samwu initially motivated for a one-year 15%, or R4,000, wage increase, while Imatu proposed a 10% salary hike.
The two unions have rejected an offer by the SA Local Government Association, the employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities that could see workers getting increases of 3.75% in 2024/25 (July 1), and average CPI plus 0.5% from 2025/26 to 2028/29.
According to the proposed offer, which the unions rejected “in its totality”, those earning R22,000 per month or below would receive a one-off ex gratia payment of R3,000.
The inflation rate eased to 5.1% in June from the 5.2% recorded in April and May.
