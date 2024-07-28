Politics

ANC expels Jacob Zuma

He has 21 days to appeal the ruling

28 July 2024 - 23:00
by Staff writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.

Jacob Zuma has officially been expelled from the ANC.

He was found guilty by the organisation of breaching its constitution and prejudicing its integrity by forming the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, a rival of the ANC.

Zuma’s hearing was held last week. The party said he had a right to appeal its ruling within 21 days.

The meeting was held virtually, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula presented the party’s case at the hearing.

Zuma was suspended from the ANC in January. 

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Wanted: able opposition

Embarrassing parliamentary debut from Zuma’s MK party
Opinion
5 days ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Assassinations cast a long shadow over rule of law

Ramaphosa calls for introspection but it is his party’s wrong-headed policies that need to be examined
Opinion
6 days ago

ANC refuses Jacob Zuma’s call for public disciplinary hearing

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee granted the postponement requested by Zuma to July 23
Politics
1 week ago

Zuma and MK party take SABC to court over the use of GNU

Former president says the broadcaster should not mimic the ANC by incorrectly calling the seventh administration the government of national unity
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ANC refuses Jacob Zuma’s call for public ...
Politics
2.
Bring Dada Morero back to lead Joburg, says Cyril ...
Politics
3.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Busy week ahead for NCOP
Politics
4.
ActionSA expected to back City of Joburg’s R2.5bn ...
Politics
5.
SA’s richest families splash millions on ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.