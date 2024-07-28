The JSE all share gained 0.55% to 81,120 points — with major indices mostly firmer, while the top 40 added 0.48%
The former president was found guilty of breaching the ANC's constitution and prejudicing its integrity
Jacob Zuma has officially been expelled from the ANC.
He was found guilty by the organisation of breaching its constitution and prejudicing its integrity by forming the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, a rival of the ANC.
Zuma’s hearing was held last week. The party said he had a right to appeal its ruling within 21 days.
The meeting was held virtually, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula presented the party’s case at the hearing.
Zuma was suspended from the ANC in January.
TimesLIVE
ANC expels Jacob Zuma
He has 21 days to appeal the ruling
