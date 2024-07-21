POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa responds to debate on opening of parliament address
The ANC’s disciplinary hearing for Jacob Zuma will resume this week
21 July 2024 - 16:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to respond to the debate on his opening of parliament address in a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on Monday.
In his opening of parliament address last week Ramaphosa focused on three strategic priorities of the government of national unity: inclusive economic growth and job creation; poverty reduction and the cost of living; and a capable, ethical and developmental state. ..
