ANC refuses Jacob Zuma’s call for public disciplinary hearing

MK party leader Jacob Zuma. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
The ANC has rejected MK party leader Jacob Zuma's request to have his disciplinary hearing in public.
Zuma did not show up for his virtual hearing on Wednesday in which he faces disciplinary action after he was charged with misconduct for campaigning for the rival MK party in the May election.
Zuma was represented by ANC member Tony Yengeni in the hearing to convey a message that he preferred a physical hearing.
MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Zuma wanted the hearing to be open to the public for “transparency and accountability”.
“He remains of the view that in these circumstances the hearing should not only be physical but also opened up to the public. Those who have nothing to hide must live up to the rights and values enshrined in the constitution,” Ndhlela said.
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee granted the postponement requested by Zuma to July 23. A second pre-hearing conference will be held virtually on July 18.
“Zuma is happy to have been granted this opportunity. In the meantime, he will consult his representative and other stakeholders before making a decision on the course of action,” Ndhlela said.
ANC acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said while the party agreed to postpone, the hearing would not be public or physical.
“Neither the pre-hearing conference nor the disciplinary hearing will be open to the public or the media. A verdict will be announced once the committee has received and reviewed all arguments. We cannot specify the timeline for this process as it depends on the scope of the deliberations and the issues under consideration.”
The disciplinary hearing was initially scheduled for May at Luthuli House in person but was postponed to July 17 virtually, due to concerns raised over possible clashes between ANC and MK party members leading up to the election.
Zuma was suspended from the ANC in January after going against the ANC’s constitution when he started his own party.
