ANC holds coalition talks with IFP in hung KZN municipalities
The ANC says it has ‘already started to invite the IFP in eThekwini and we are intending to invite the IFP and the DA in KwaDukuza’
17 July 2024 - 10:45
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it intended extending its coalition with the IFP to municipalities, after bilateral meetings on Monday.
ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo confirmed a meeting between the two parties, saying they had expressed a wish to form local government coalitions in all hung municipalities. ..
