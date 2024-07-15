Ramaphosa buoyant after cabinet lekgotla
President to deliver outcomes of the meeting during his opening parliament address this week
15 July 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged buoyant from the first big cabinet meeting since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU).
Five separate insiders to this weekend’s cabinet lekgotla — which included 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers as well as directors-general of departments — said there was “very little” bickering, “general agreement” on the challenges, especially on economy and that set a good tone for the “work ahead”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.