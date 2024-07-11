Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: What ANC control of key portfolios means for Gauteng

Business Day TV speaks to features & cover editor of the Financial Mail, Shirley de Villiers

11 July 2024 - 15:58
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced his 10-member provincial cabinet. Lesufi, who is ANC Gauteng chair, appointed seven key portfolios to fellow ANC members, excluding the DA — which is the second-largest political party in the provincial legislature. The DA declined to take up seats “on ANC terms” and opted out of the Gauteng government of provincial unity executive. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with Shirley de Villiers, features & cover editor of the Financial Mail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
ANC, EFF working arrangements in Gauteng metros ...
Politics
2.
Jacob Zuma refuses resignation of Arthur Zwane
Politics
3.
Floyd Shivambu found guilty of not disclosing VBS ...
Politics
4.
ANC takes control of seven key portfolios in ...
Politics
5.
Ramaphosa draws DA closer as he prepares to ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.