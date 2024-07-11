Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced his 10-member provincial cabinet. Lesufi, who is ANC Gauteng chair, appointed seven key portfolios to fellow ANC members, excluding the DA — which is the second-largest political party in the provincial legislature. The DA declined to take up seats “on ANC terms” and opted out of the Gauteng government of provincial unity executive. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with Shirley de Villiers, features & cover editor of the Financial Mail.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: What ANC control of key portfolios means for Gauteng
Business Day TV speaks to features & cover editor of the Financial Mail, Shirley de Villiers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.