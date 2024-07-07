POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet lekgotla to chart SA’s trajectory for next five years
On Thursday and Friday, the government will hold the first biannual planning meeting of new executive
07 July 2024 - 18:19
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Monday expected to brief the media about electricity distribution and generation performance.
SA has gone more than 100 days without rolling power cuts, providing a boost to the economy and saving costs for businesses that have had to spend millions of rand in fuel to keep operations going. Bank of America has said SA’s economy could grow by about 2% in the medium term if Eskom maintains the momentum and keeps the lights on for the rest of 2024. ..
