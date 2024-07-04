Lesufi’s cabinet the death knell for service delivery, critics say

Lesufi played musical chairs and entrusted his comrades who served in the sixth provincial administration with crucial portfolios such as the treasury, economic development, health and human settlements. Opposition political parties said the move would be the final nail in the coffin of service delivery in SA’s economic heartland, which contributes about 40% to GDP.
After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, during which the ANC and DA — the two biggest parties in the provincial legislature — could not reach an agreement, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said his party had declined to take up seats “on ANC terms” and would not form part of the executive of the Gauteng GPU.
The DA was unhappy the ANC wanted to offer it only three positions and wanted the portfolios to be shared proportionally. The party is expected to direct its member of the provincial legislature Refiloe Ntsekhe, who was recently elected as deputy speaker, to resign and take up a position on the DA shadow cabinet.
EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga said the red berets “commend the courage displayed by the ANC Gauteng in resisting the DA’s bullying tactics, and their exaggerated importance and entitlement to governmental positions in the province and nationwide”.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announces the members of the executive council on Wednesday night. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
“The EFF is, however, unimpressed by the reappointment of the same old ANC leaders to government positions, despite the clear dissatisfaction expressed by the people of Gauteng in the ballot,” Dunga said.
“Equally uninspiring is the apparent motivation behind the recycling of ANC leadership in government: to manage patronage and appease internal ANC factions, rather than appointing credible and dedicated individuals to serve the people of Gauteng.”
Dunga stressed the recycling of the “failed [leadership] collective is a confirmation that the stark challenges of unemployment, high levels of crime, ailing infrastructure, failing economy, housing backlog, poor healthcare system and shortage of education spaces will sustain”.
“These MECs failed dismally in executing their responsibilities in the previous administration. Rewarding them with government positions is a clear indication that the ANC is still not serious about changing the material conditions of our people.”
Environment: Sheila Mary Peters (Patriotic Alliance)
eGovernment MEC: Bonginkosi Dlamini (IFP)
The community safety portfolio was moved to the office of the premier.
In the sixth administration, Mamabolo served as the finance political head, Maile the head of human settlements and infrastructure development, Nkomo-Ralehoko of health and wellness, Mazibuko of community safety, and Motara of economic development. The newly elected speaker of the provincial legislature, Morakane Mosupyoe, led the sports, recreation, arts & culture portfolio.
ActionSA Gauteng caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said Lesufi’s cabinet “represents a mere continuation of the same old politics that has brought SA’s economic hub to its knees. It has clearly not hit home for [Lesufi] that his return as Gauteng premier does not represent the will of residents.
“Gauteng residents should not hold their breath for any real change in the provincial government’s comical approach to governance, which prioritises PR stunts over real, practical solutions, and political patronage over the deployment of skilled professionals to deliver services for residents.”
Announcing his cabinet on Wednesday evening, Lesufi said: “We accept, without conditions, the outcome of our elections and the desires of our electorate that all political parties must work together to run our provincial government. In doing so, we must be matured and sober at all times. Hardline stances must be avoided.”
ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza cast the cabinet announcement as marking an “important step forward and stands as a testament to the resilience of our democratic nation. The people of Gauteng have eagerly awaited the announcement of their leadership.
“We are delighted that all impasses hindering this announcement were resolved through the collective wisdom of both national and provincial structures. We extend our gratitude to all political parties that joined the GPU for agreeing to fulfil the people’s wishes.”
Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen said there was no guarantee the new executive would do things differently.
“The electorate would have much more confidence if they start by saying, ‘this is what we did and achieved and this is how we are going to do things differently’,” Booysen said.
“We have no guarantee things are going to happen differently. One has that impression [that the leadership has been recycled]. This is not reassuring for service delivery.”
The ANC-PA-Rise Mzansi-IFP seats account for 32 in the 80-seat provincial legislature, with the rest of the parties accounting for 48.
“We want to know what the parties [in the GPU] have agreed to. The biggest failures of coalition governments in SA is that they are not known or made public,” Booysen said. She called on Lesufi to resign as premier as the tentative agreement between the ANC and DA that elected him no longer existed.
Political analyst Sandile Swana said that before the May 29 polls, and even before the MK party was formed, “Lesufi was already cultivating an alliance with the EFF”.
“Lesufi’s confidence is not empty, it’s undisclosed confidence.”
He said the DA had no chance of forming an alternative government as it had ruled out working with MK and EFF.
“Lesufi is not in any danger, certainly not from the DA. Within the ANC there are people who don’t even like the DA or the GNU. Lesufi does have support in the ANC and in the Gauteng government,” Swana said, adding that while the premier would not readily disclose it, he enjoyed EFF and MK support.
He said the DA overestimated itself and overplayed its hand during negotiations, to its detriment.
Lesufi’s cabinet the death knell for service delivery, critics say
Gauteng residents should not expect any real change after the premier ‘recycled failed leaders’
The Gauteng ANC, which received 36.4% of voter support during the May 29 polls, drew seven key positions in premier Panyaza Lesufi’s provincial cabinet, sparking fears about the sustainability of the government of provincial unity (GPU).
Lesufi played musical chairs and entrusted his comrades who served in the sixth provincial administration with crucial portfolios such as the treasury, economic development, health and human settlements. Opposition political parties said the move would be the final nail in the coffin of service delivery in SA’s economic heartland, which contributes about 40% to GDP.
After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, during which the ANC and DA — the two biggest parties in the provincial legislature — could not reach an agreement, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said his party had declined to take up seats “on ANC terms” and would not form part of the executive of the Gauteng GPU.
The DA was unhappy the ANC wanted to offer it only three positions and wanted the portfolios to be shared proportionally. The party is expected to direct its member of the provincial legislature Refiloe Ntsekhe, who was recently elected as deputy speaker, to resign and take up a position on the DA shadow cabinet.
EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga said the red berets “commend the courage displayed by the ANC Gauteng in resisting the DA’s bullying tactics, and their exaggerated importance and entitlement to governmental positions in the province and nationwide”.
“The EFF is, however, unimpressed by the reappointment of the same old ANC leaders to government positions, despite the clear dissatisfaction expressed by the people of Gauteng in the ballot,” Dunga said.
“Equally uninspiring is the apparent motivation behind the recycling of ANC leadership in government: to manage patronage and appease internal ANC factions, rather than appointing credible and dedicated individuals to serve the people of Gauteng.”
Dunga stressed the recycling of the “failed [leadership] collective is a confirmation that the stark challenges of unemployment, high levels of crime, ailing infrastructure, failing economy, housing backlog, poor healthcare system and shortage of education spaces will sustain”.
“These MECs failed dismally in executing their responsibilities in the previous administration. Rewarding them with government positions is a clear indication that the ANC is still not serious about changing the material conditions of our people.”
The composition of the provincial cabinet is:
The community safety portfolio was moved to the office of the premier.
In the sixth administration, Mamabolo served as the finance political head, Maile the head of human settlements and infrastructure development, Nkomo-Ralehoko of health and wellness, Mazibuko of community safety, and Motara of economic development. The newly elected speaker of the provincial legislature, Morakane Mosupyoe, led the sports, recreation, arts & culture portfolio.
ActionSA Gauteng caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said Lesufi’s cabinet “represents a mere continuation of the same old politics that has brought SA’s economic hub to its knees. It has clearly not hit home for [Lesufi] that his return as Gauteng premier does not represent the will of residents.
“Gauteng residents should not hold their breath for any real change in the provincial government’s comical approach to governance, which prioritises PR stunts over real, practical solutions, and political patronage over the deployment of skilled professionals to deliver services for residents.”
Announcing his cabinet on Wednesday evening, Lesufi said: “We accept, without conditions, the outcome of our elections and the desires of our electorate that all political parties must work together to run our provincial government. In doing so, we must be matured and sober at all times. Hardline stances must be avoided.”
ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza cast the cabinet announcement as marking an “important step forward and stands as a testament to the resilience of our democratic nation. The people of Gauteng have eagerly awaited the announcement of their leadership.
“We are delighted that all impasses hindering this announcement were resolved through the collective wisdom of both national and provincial structures. We extend our gratitude to all political parties that joined the GPU for agreeing to fulfil the people’s wishes.”
Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen said there was no guarantee the new executive would do things differently.
“The electorate would have much more confidence if they start by saying, ‘this is what we did and achieved and this is how we are going to do things differently’,” Booysen said.
“We have no guarantee things are going to happen differently. One has that impression [that the leadership has been recycled]. This is not reassuring for service delivery.”
The ANC-PA-Rise Mzansi-IFP seats account for 32 in the 80-seat provincial legislature, with the rest of the parties accounting for 48.
“We want to know what the parties [in the GPU] have agreed to. The biggest failures of coalition governments in SA is that they are not known or made public,” Booysen said. She called on Lesufi to resign as premier as the tentative agreement between the ANC and DA that elected him no longer existed.
Political analyst Sandile Swana said that before the May 29 polls, and even before the MK party was formed, “Lesufi was already cultivating an alliance with the EFF”.
“Lesufi’s confidence is not empty, it’s undisclosed confidence.”
He said the DA had no chance of forming an alternative government as it had ruled out working with MK and EFF.
“Lesufi is not in any danger, certainly not from the DA. Within the ANC there are people who don’t even like the DA or the GNU. Lesufi does have support in the ANC and in the Gauteng government,” Swana said, adding that while the premier would not readily disclose it, he enjoyed EFF and MK support.
He said the DA overestimated itself and overplayed its hand during negotiations, to its detriment.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
ANC takes control of seven key portfolios in Gauteng executive
Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed as DA, ANC bicker over positions
Only the ANC can take Gauteng forward, says premier Panyaza Lesufi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tension rises in the GNU as DA sets out its demands
Hit the ground running, cabinet urged
Struggle stalwarts’ foundations say SA is on a dangerous and uncertain path
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.