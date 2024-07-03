Opposition wants parliamentary committee on presidency
Zondo commission recommended move to strengthen accountability, says ACDP
03 July 2024 - 19:56
There is a strong push by opposition parties for the establishment of a dedicated portfolio committee in parliament to oversee the presidency to ensure accountability.
This has been a long-standing demand by opposition parties. The National Assembly’s rules committee, chaired by speaker Thoko Didiza, decided at a meeting on Tuesday to refer the matter to a subcommittee. ..
