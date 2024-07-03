Politics

MK party withdraws electoral court challenge disputing election results

The party claimed it had evidence the poll was rigged

03 July 2024 - 18:20
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
MK leader Jacob Zuma. File photo: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP
MK leader Jacob Zuma. File photo: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

The MK party has withdrawn its application at the electoral court to challenge the election results. 

The party had claimed the results announced by the IEC in June were not free and fair. It  asked the court to set aside the results and demanded a new election date. 

The party alleged last month that it had evidence that the poll was rigged and would be approaching international courts on the matter.

The party's lawyers, JG and Xulu Incorporated, issued a notice of withdrawal to the court on Wednesday, saying, “The applicant hereby withdraws their application against the respondents in this matter.” 

The respondents include the speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, and President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The party's discontent led to 58 of their members boycotting the first National Assembly sitting at which new MPs were sworn in and the speaker and president were elected. 

It was only a week later that parliament set a date for the absent MK Party members to be sworn in. They included Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and impeached former judge John Hlophe. 

TimesLIVE reported that the MK Party missed its deadline last Thursday to file a replying affidavit in the application before the electoral court and instead requested further directives from the court. 

The replying affidavit was to counter the IEC's response to MK's submission that the elections were not free and fair. 

Instead of filing the affidavit, the party's lawyer asked the court last week for further directions as the answering papers were “voluminous” and raised “several issues” such as the issue of technical reports. 

TimesLIVE

MK party nominates impeached John Hlophe for JSC

The impeached judge says  he has ‘the expertise, I have been a judge in this country for 29 years so I know the system in and out’
National
1 day ago

Civil society urges MPs to drop Hlophe nomination to JSC

MK party chief whip, who was impeached this year, is one of the controversial nominees to the body that appoints judges
National
1 day ago

Gauteng MECs to be announced on Wednesday evening

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula tells DA to take it or leave it
Politics
2 hours ago

MK party secretary-general Arthur Zwane resigns

In its short time on the political scene, the MK party has developed a reputation for purging leaders
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
No witch-hunt of MK defectors, says ANC chair in ...
Politics
2.
Ramaphosa to announce new cabinet on Sunday night
Politics
3.
Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed as DA, ANC ...
Politics
4.
DA cabinet ministers to probe government tenders
Politics
5.
Gauteng MECs to be announced on Wednesday evening
Politics

Related Articles

MK party secretary-general Arthur Zwane resigns

National

Civil society urges MPs to drop Hlophe nomination to JSC

National

MK party nominates impeached John Hlophe for JSC

National

ANDILE NTINGI: New ideological battle lines drawn in GNU

Opinion

Gauteng MECs to be announced on Wednesday evening

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.