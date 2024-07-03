Gauteng MECs to be announced on Wednesday evening

The Gauteng provincial legislature. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi will finally appoint his 10-member provincial cabinet on Wednesday evening, after two recent attempts to set up the executive failed amid ANC and DA bickering over positions.
In a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Mbalula said Lesufi “intends to conclude all negotiations and consultations and to announce the appointment of members of the executive council today, Wednesday”.
They declined to give the time.
The DA, he said, were advised that if they were to be part of the government of provincial unity (GPU), the deadline was 2pm on Wednesday. “There has been further engagement since then,” he said.
Mbalula said it was the ANC’s wish that the DA would form part of the GPU to serve the people of Gauteng, SA’s economic heartland, which contributes about 40% to GDP.
He said the DA had initially agreed to a deal that would have seen the blue party getting three MEC positions and six chairs of committees positions, but this had now been “rejected by the DA”, which he said wanted the positions to be shared on a proportional basis.
“Such a proposition is a misrepresentation of the statement of intent ... the changes by the DA are not in good faith ... We are unable to accede to the DA’s demands [and] they are not the only party we are negotiating with,” Mbalula said, stressing it would be “irresponsible to continue with this impasse”.
Lesufi said: “We are going to announce a cabinet that represents the citizens of Gauteng. This [Wednesday] evening, and this time it won’t be postponed.”
He said the ANC was willing to include everyone who was willing to work with it to take the province forward.
The ANC media briefing comes after DA federal council chair Helen Zille announced on Tuesday that her party and the ANC had not reached an agreement, and lashed out at the ANC for negotiating in bad faith.
She said the DA was not prepared to be co-opted by the ANC on its own terms, acting as if it still had an overall majority.
The ANC in Gauteng had to invite political parties to join the GPU after its electoral support plummeted to 36.4% during the recent general election, down from the 50.1% and 53.5% it mustered in the 2019 and 2014 elections, respectively.
In the 80-seat Gauteng provincial legislature, the ANC holds 28 seats, followed by the DA with 22, EFF 11, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) eight, ActionSA three, Freedom Front Plus two, Patriotic Alliance (PA) two, and one seat each for the IFP, Rise Mzansi, Build One SA and African Christian Democratic Party.
Cosatu Gauteng chair Amos Monyela said the labour federation was “disturbed by the government vacuum in the province created by the continuous postponement of the announcement of MECs, due to the protracted and destructive negotiations to form the GPU”.
Cosatu supported the ANC for refusing to be bullied by the DA, said Monyela.
“While these bullying tactics were demonstrated while the party was negotiating at the national level, they must not be allowed in Gauteng. We uphold the ANC Gauteng’s stance to firmly defend the NDR [national democratic revolution] and refuse to go to bed with our class enemy on their own terms.”
Ramaphosa must intervene to resolve Gauteng MEC impasse, says Douglas Gibson
Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed as DA, ANC bicker over positions
DA won’t be taken hostage in talks on Gauteng executive, says Helen Zille
