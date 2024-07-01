President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new national executive late on Sunday night after weeks of tense talks with government of national unity parties. Business Day TV talks to Dirk Kotze of Unisa’s department of political sciences about the implications for governance and people in SA.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking the 7th administration cabinet announcement
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new national executive late on Sunday night after weeks of tense talks with government of national unity parties. Business Day TV talks to Dirk Kotze of Unisa’s department of political sciences about the implications for governance and people in SA.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.