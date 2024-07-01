Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking the 7th administration cabinet announcement

01 July 2024 - 19:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new national executive late on Sunday night after weeks of tense talks with government of national unity parties. Business Day TV talks to Dirk Kotze of Unisa’s department of political sciences about the implications for governance and people in SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
No witch-hunt of MK defectors, says ANC chair in ...
Politics
2.
DA cabinet ministers to probe government tenders
Politics
3.
GNU cabinet receives mixed reaction from ...
Politics
4.
Ramaphosa to announce new cabinet on Sunday night
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: New cabinet to be in the ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.