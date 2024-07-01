POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: New cabinet to be in the foreground

DA leader John Steenhuisen greets President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of his new cabinet on Sunday evening will receive close analysis in the days ahead.
The announcement came after weeks of uncertainty that threatened to derail the government of national unity as the ANC and DA slugged it out over ministerial posts.
DA leaders in the party's federal executive met on Sunday afternoon to decide on who would occupy the ministerial posts agreed upon with Ramaphosa as well as the deputy minister positions.
The agreement came after the DA relented on its demand for the ministry of trade, industry & competition and accepted agriculture instead, but without land reform, according to a report in the Sunday Times.
Meanwhile, the National Assembly is set to conduct an induction programme for new MPs from Tuesday to Thursday.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the induction would cover various topics, including an introduction to the core business of parliament, the roles and responsibilities of MPs and office bearers, ethical standards for members, engaging with civil society, gender-responsive planning, budgeting and monitoring and evaluation, as well as an introduction to parliamentary structures and support.
The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will on Tuesday afternoon convene a plenary sitting at parliament.
“Among the items on the agenda are the election of the permanent deputy chairperson of the NCOP, programming whip, house chairpersons, and the election of members to represent the NCOP at the Pan African parliament, the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), members of the Magistrate Commission, members that will serve as trustees of the Political Office-Bearers Pension Fund, and Parmed Medical Aid Scheme Trustee Members,” Mothapo said.
The National Assembly will also hold a plenary on Tuesday afternoon to revive the Appropriation Bill and deal with similar matters including the election of house chairpersons and members to represent the assembly at the pan-African Parliament, Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum and the JSC.
Mothapo said parliament’s committee structures would be constituted in due course.
“Committees are deemed the engine of parliament as they oversee and scrutinise the work of government by providing a platform for debate and ensuring accountability,” he said.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: New cabinet to be in the foreground
MPs will receive induction into parliamentary processes this week
