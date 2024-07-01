Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: New cabinet to be in the foreground

MPs will receive induction into parliamentary processes this week

01 July 2024 - 05:00
by Luyolo Mkentane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen greets President Cyril Ramaphosa PIC: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS
DA leader John Steenhuisen greets President Cyril Ramaphosa PIC: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of his new cabinet on Sunday evening will receive close analysis in the days ahead.

The announcement came after weeks of uncertainty that threatened to derail the government of national unity as the ANC and DA slugged it out over ministerial posts.

DA leaders in the party's federal executive met on Sunday afternoon to decide on who would occupy the ministerial posts agreed upon with Ramaphosa as well as the deputy minister positions. 

The agreement came after the DA relented on its demand for the ministry of trade, industry & competition and accepted agriculture instead, but without land reform, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

Ramaphosa announces expanded GNU cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled his coalition cabinet on Sunday
National
6 hours ago

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is set to conduct an induction programme for new MPs from Tuesday to Thursday.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the induction would cover various topics, including an introduction to the core business of parliament, the roles and responsibilities of MPs and office bearers, ethical standards for members, engaging with civil society, gender-responsive planning, budgeting and monitoring and evaluation, as well as an introduction to parliamentary structures and support.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will on Tuesday afternoon convene a plenary sitting at parliament.

“Among the items on the agenda are the election of the permanent deputy chairperson of the NCOP, programming whip, house chairpersons, and the election of members to represent the NCOP at the Pan African parliament, the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), members of the Magistrate Commission, members that will serve as trustees of the Political Office-Bearers Pension Fund, and Parmed Medical Aid Scheme Trustee Members,” Mothapo said.

The National Assembly will also hold a plenary on Tuesday afternoon to revive the Appropriation Bill and deal with similar matters including the election of house chairpersons and members to represent the assembly at the pan-African Parliament, Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum and the JSC.

Mothapo said parliament’s committee structures would be constituted in due course.

“Committees are deemed the engine of parliament as they oversee and scrutinise the work of government by providing a platform for debate and ensuring accountability,” he said.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces the new cabinet

The closely watched appointments follow weeks of tense negotiations with political parties
National
13 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: GNU must bring competition dogs to heel

Commission’s report on fresh produce sector seems out of step with tone of the new government
Opinion
1 hour ago

Cabinet delay weighs on rand

Disputes over cabinet posts have reversed some of the local currency's gains
Business
23 hours ago

What led to the DA’s demand for 12 cabinet posts?

‘A difference of understanding has arisen between our two parties regarding the interpretation of clause 16,’ Fikile Mbalula wrote in a letter
Politics
5 days ago

DA optimistic a deal is near after talks with Ramaphosa

The DA has called for all tenders in DA departments issued since the promulgation of the election date to be reviewed
Politics
6 days ago

‘I’m there for power; policy comes second,’ Gayton McKenzie says about cabinet talks

The PA leader says power struggles are the reason the cabinet has not yet been announced
National
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa to announce new cabinet on Sunday night
Politics
2.
DA threatened exit could collapse GNU after ANC ...
Politics
3.
IFP urges ANC and DA to end squabble over unity ...
Politics
4.
Ramaphosa draws DA closer as he prepares to ...
Politics
5.
Hlophe, Mngxitama, Zuma-Sambudla, Des van Rooyen ...
Politics

Related Articles

Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen ANC will not accede to DA’s demands

National

Cyril Ramaphosa calls opening of parliament on Mandela Day

National

IFP urges ANC and DA to end squabble over unity government

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.