No witch-hunt of MK defectors, says ANC chair in KwaZulu-Natal
Siboniso Duma says the party in the province is now focused on rebuilding its branches
01 July 2024 - 05:00
A process of weeding out uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party defectors or those who might have aided the Jacob Zuma-led party to electorally overtake the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal would be futile and would likely cause divisions, said ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma.
Rather, the focus for the party - which not only failed to win an outright majority nationally but has been relegated to third position with 14 seats in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature - is to rebuild its structures and to participate in the coalition government with the DA, IFP and National Freedom Party (NFP). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.