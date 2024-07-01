GNU cabinet receives mixed reaction from opposition and labour
Cosatu says it expects the GNU to hit the ground running and get on with the business of unlocking the economy
01 July 2024 - 12:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “bloated” cabinet of the government of national unity (GNU) has received mixed reactions from labour federations and opposition political parties, who cast it as nothing but a DA-ANC grand coalition.
The announcement by Ramaphosa on Sunday followed weeks of uncertainty that threatened to derail the GNU (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-06-30-ramaphosa-announces-expanded-gnu-cabinet/) as SA’s two-largest political parties slugged it out over ministerial posts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.