‘Step aside’ rule is only for some in ANC, says Ace Magashule’s party

Zizi Kodwa has been appointed as an ANC MP, despite facing corruption charges

28 June 2024 - 10:53
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
ACT leader and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: SUPPLIED
ACT leader and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: SUPPLIED

African Congress for Transformation (ACT) leader Ace Magashule is not happy after former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa was appointed as an ANC MP, despite facing corruption charges.

Kodwa was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday, weeks after he resigned from his top position after appearing in court. The corruption case emanates from the state capture inquiry, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid kickbacks by his co-accused, businessperson Jehan Mackay.

His appointment as an MP sparked criticism from Magashule's party, ACT. The party compared Kodwa’s case to that of corruption-accused Magashule, who was asked to step aside because of his legal case.

ACT spokesperson Mohau Khumalo said Kodwa being appointed to a top position showed the “step aside” rule was meant for the “select few” in the ANC.

“The ACT and Magashule have always maintained the step aside rule was and still is for the selected few, particularly those who advocate for radical economic freedom, nationalising the central bank and other entities, and the land issue. Those who reject white supremacy have always been targeted. Others are handled with soft gloves, specially those who belong to [President Cyril] Ramaphosa’s faction,” Khumalo said.

The ANC’s step aside rule requires members facing serious criminal charges to step down from their positions.

“It would have been consistent with their resolution if Kodwa was not appointed as an MP,” Khumalo said.

Kodwa’s appointment as a MP sparked a debate on social media, with most people saying the “step aside” rule was not fairly applied by the ANC.

Zizi Kodwa to remain an MP despite graft charges

Step-aside rule bars ANC members only from a position of authority, says Fikile Mbalula
Politics
19 hours ago

Impeached judge John Hlophe sworn in as MP vowing continued legal action

Hlophe, who has a PhD in law, told journalists that now that he is no longer a judge, he prefers to be addressed as Dr Hlophe
National
2 days ago

Ace Magashule’s former PA to fight extradition from US

The NPA initially filed for Moroadi Cholota, who was studying in the US, to be extradited in 2022
National
2 weeks ago
