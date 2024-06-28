IFP urges ANC and DA to end squabbles over unity government
The IFP says horse-trading over cabinet positions cannot continue indefinitely
28 June 2024 - 17:51
The IFP, which is one of the ten signatories of the government of national unity (GNU), has criticised the war of words that has erupsted between the ANC and the DA over cabinet positions, saying negotiations cannot go on indefinitely.
IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party was concerned about the delay in announcing the new reconfigured executive which was expected to include individuals from all GNU partners...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.