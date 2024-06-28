Politics

ANC will not probe claims members may have helped MK party

28 June 2024 - 11:47
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo and chair Siboniso Duma during the announcement of election results at the KwaZulu-Natal IEC results centre. FIle picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
Though ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Siboniso Duma is concerned that some party members might have financially supported and campaigned for the rival MK party during election season, he says the ANC will not probe the matter.

There might be people who may have assisted [MK party] but we can’t prove who worked for the opposition party. Some people might have contributed financially and others on the ground. It’s better we debrief our structures [to regain support]. I’m sure they still love the ANC,” Duma said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday.

“It is better for us to humble ourselves to the communities. They will say this is the vehicle they believe in, others might have diverted for different things, but they will still come back to the ANC and gravitate towards the leadership of society, the governing party,” Duma said.

“That’s what revolutionary organisations undergo in Africa. Instead of dividing the house, what we must do is develop the pillars and a strategy.”

“OR Tambo said, ‘The ANC will only be destroyed internally by itself and nobody else’. We still believe in that, so we must rebuild this gigantic organisation.”

DA is still keen on negotiating, source says

A party source says the DA is ‘not at the point of drawing lines in the sand and giving final ultimatums’
Politics
3 hours ago

‘Step aside’ rule is only for some in ANC, says Ace Magashule’s party

Zizi Kodwa has been appointed as an ANC MP, despite facing corruption charges
Politics
3 hours ago

DA threatened exit could collapse GNU after ANC reneges on proposal

Hopes pinned on a call between Cyril Ramaphosa and John Steenhuisen to break the impasse
Politics
17 hours ago

Zizi Kodwa to remain an MP despite graft charges

Step-aside rule bars ANC members only from a position of authority, says Fikile Mbalula
Politics
21 hours ago

GNU on shaky ground after Ramaphosa reneges on offer to DA

Ramaphosa was allegedly convinced to retract the trade ministry offer in a meeting of the ANC top brass on Wednesday
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa draws DA closer as he prepares to announce cabinet

President in ‘final meeting’ with ANC negotiators
Politics
1 day ago
