Ramaphosa draws DA closer as he prepares to announce cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the DA are on the verge of reaching agreement on the composition of the cabinet, paving the way for the government of national unity (GNU) to be finally installed by the end of the week.
A Luthuli House staff member confirmed on Wednesday morning that Ramaphosa was engaged in what is expected to be a “final meeting” with the ANC negotiating team on what has been agreed.
Since his inauguration last week, Ramaphosa has been involved in give-and-take talks with members of his GNU. Sources say a deal is now on the table.
The ANC and DA have had to make compromises, with Ramaphosa having to let go of key economic ministries that are vital for his reform agenda. In return, the DA appears to have scaled down on its earlier demand for 12 cabinet posts, which included all economic portfolios.
As part of the deal finalised on Tuesday, it is understood the DA was offered the strategically important trade & industry ministry, which is key to the governing ANC’s transformation agenda. The concession on this ministry was intended to secure Paul Mashatile’s position as deputy president and ensure the return of Enoch Godongwana as finance minister, according to party insiders.
It is understood that Ramaphosa also offered ministries such as public works and transport to the DA.
“We [are] taking the deal,” said a DA source after a meeting of the party’s caucus on Tuesday night.
An ANC leader said: “There are no roadblocks. We are comfortable with what has been proposed.”
Agreement between Ramaphosa and the DA on the cabinet composition will be a critical step towards establishing a GNU. It has the potential to calm markets, which have been jittery in recent days on worries that the negotiations over the past week have exposed deep-seated ideological differences among GNU members.
The rand broke below R18/$ for the first time in almost a year last week when Ramaphosa was inaugurated. But it has given up some of those gains, retreating to above that level on Monday and staying at those levels for much of this week.
Ramaphosa is expected to begin reaching out soon to his preferred candidates to offer them positions in the national executive and thereafter issue an alert for a national address to announce his new cabinet.
Sources close to the talks said Ramaphosa had concluded consultations with the DA and other signatories to the GNU, indicating that he is on the verge of announcing his cabinet.
Constitutionally, appointments to the national executive are the sole prerogative of the president. But through a clearly explained process and record, Ramaphosa’s decisions have to be rational and put the national interest above all else.
The 10 political parties that are signatories of the GNU are expected to be allocated portfolios in the new cabinet, after they voted with ANC MPs in the National Assembly for Ramaphosa to be re-elected as president.
Traditionally, the cabinet is appointed soon after the inauguration, but there is no constitutional requirement on the time frame.
Ramaphosa must balance the needs of the ANC and DA, while ensuring that his national executive is capable of effectively implementing his reform agenda to prevent further decline in voter support for the ruling party.
The drop in electoral support for the ANC has resulted in it losing 71 parliamentary seats. Some of Ramaphosa’s best-performing ministers are not returning to parliament, limiting his choices for cabinet.
Correction: June 26 2024 This story has been changed to reflect that the rand broke below R18/$.
