What led to the DA’s demand for 12 cabinet posts?

DA leader John Steenhuisen. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula wrote a letter to Steenhuisen offering six ministerial posts and seven deputy ministries. Picture: NIC BOTHMA/REUTERS
An offer letter from the ANC to its government of national unity (GNU) partner the DA has shed some light on the DA's request for 12 posts in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula wrote to DA leader John Steenhuisen offering six ministerial posts and seven deputy ministries.
In the three-page letter dated June 22, Mbalula said “there were still several critical positions in the leadership of parliament” that the DA should consider as part of the GNU co-operation.
“The offer, including certain NCOP (National Council of Provinces) posts of the GNU co-operation, including NCOP deputy chairperson and other portfolios, are therefore part of the proposals we would like to put forward for consideration, notwithstanding the ANC’s outright majority in the NCOP,” Mbalula said.
National interest and inclusiveness refer in the main to outcomes of the recent elections, national groups, gender, social sectors and related elements of representation, he said.
The ANC welcomed the shared understanding regarding the president’s prerogative to appoint members of the national executive in line with the constitution, Mbalula said.
The party noted the DA’s approach to the representation of parties in the GNU was premised on the concept of strict proportionality based on the members of the GNU.
“You will recall the issue of proportional allocation of positions in cabinet resulted in a deadlock between our negotiating teams, arising from divergent positions on how parties should be represented in cabinet. The matter was referred to party leaders for resolution. Clause 16 as agreed to reflect the common understanding that was arrived at.
“It is clear to us that subsequently a difference of understanding has arisen between our two parties regarding the interpretation of clause 16, particularly regarding whether parties to the statement of intent consider all the parties represented in the National Assembly or only those parties in the statement in the determination of the number of positions they should be appointed to in cabinet,” Mbalula said.
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
He said the ANC holds the view the representation of parties should be based on the electoral mandate they received reflected in the number of seats held in the National Assembly.
“We hold this view because parties participating in the GNU are accountable to the electorate as a whole and therefore to all members of the National Assembly.”
He said this militates against the concept of advancing the national interest and genuine inclusiveness envisaged in clause 16.
“Furthermore, it should be noted the ANC won a majority in the NCOP,” he said.
Clause 16 of the statement of intent by GNU partners states the president “shall, in constituting his executive, take into account the electoral outcomes”.
The leaked response by DA federal chair Helen Zille dominated headlines on Monday. In her response, Zille said the elections results require power to be shared in a new government.
“That means power cannot continue to reside solely with the ANC. It also requires that we respect the size of the ANC’s mandate from the electorate. Please be assured that we do.”
She said the DA’s proposal to Ramaphosa set out a clear, reasonable and fair way in which to operationalise clause 16 of the agreement, which sought to respect both the will of the people as expressed in the elections and the need for inclusivity in the national interest.
It is obvious the distribution of positions in the cabinet can only start with a consideration of the relative electoral size of the parties participating in government.
Helen Zille, DA federal chair
“It is obvious the distribution of positions in the cabinet can only start with a consideration of the relative electoral size of the parties participating in government.
“Governments, by definition, are made up of parties participating in government. They are not made up of parties in opposition — that is what parliament is for. This is the first time any ‘difference of interpretation’ in this regard has been expressed.”
With the ANC and DA taking the lion’s share of votes, she said this would require both parties to sacrifice posts proportionally to an inclusivity pot.
“The outcome of this process would produce a cabinet and deputy ministerships to which both the ANC and DA as the largest parties would contribute posts proportionally, as proposed by David Makhura, the ANC’s chief negotiator. He used the term ‘proportionate dilution’ to capture it,” she said.
Zille said it was reasonable and fair that the DA should have representation across all cabinet clusters.
The party demanded the ANC include the post of deputy president, as is standard practice in similar governments around the world.
Zille said: “We can only agree to give up that post if it is replaced with both a minister in the presidency, who is also designated as the leader of government business and participates fully in the policy development and monitoring responsibilities of the presidency, and a deputy minister of finance who participates fully in the development of the budget.”
What led to the DA’s demand for 12 cabinet posts?
‘A difference of understanding has arisen between our two parties regarding the interpretation of clause 16,’ Fikile Mbalula wrote in a letter
National interest and inclusiveness refer in the main to outcomes of the recent elections, national groups, gender, social sectors and related elements of representation, he said.
