Politics

Ethekwini without mayor after election postponed

The chief magistrate, who was to preside over the swearing in, also cancelled

25 June 2024 - 15:31
by LWAZI HLANGU
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ethekwini speaker Thabani Nyawose. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ethekwini speaker Thabani Nyawose. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The election of eThekwini’s mayor has been postponed as the municipality was unable to secure teams to oversee the voting process and swear in the candidate.

Council speaker Thabani Nyawose said a new mayor to succeed Mxolisi Kaunda was on the agenda at a full council meeting on Tuesday. 

However, it was postponed, as an Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) team was not available to preside over the process.

“If you’re going to elect the mayor, the IEC must be present to preside over the process because the election must be done through a secret ballot. I could not secure an IEC team to assist,” Nyawose said.

“An IEC official indicated there are other urgent engagements they have to attend to.”

He said the chief magistrate who was to preside over the swearing in had also pulled out.

“There was a commitment the chief magistrate was going to be here, but yesterday [Monday] I was told he had apologised that he would not be here and I must look for another date.”

Ethekwini has been without a mayor since Kaunda was redeployed by the ANC to the National Council of Provinces two weeks ago.

Former KwaZulu-Natal agriculture and rural development MEC Cyril Xaba was tipped as the mayor-elect ahead of police minister Bheki Cele and former premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in the ANC selection process.

However, Nyawose said political parties had indicated they were not yet ready to conclude discussions since there was a “hung municipality”, and they requested more time to finalise negotiations.

“The engagements between political parties are ongoing, though that is not an issue for me. When they raised it with me, I told them my priority is to see stability in my council.”

Nyawose said he would convene a special meeting by mid- or late July to elect the new mayor.

TimesLIVE

DA optimistic a deal is near after talks with Ramaphosa

The DA has called for all tenders in DA departments issued since the promulgation of the election date to be reviewed
Politics
21 hours ago

TOM EATON: Dubious titbits send the hyperbole needle into the red

This is what happens when a bankrupt corporation merges with an accounting firm, a church and corner cafes
Opinion
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Tension rises in the GNU as DA sets out its ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to announce new ...
Politics
3.
What led to the DA’s demand for 12 cabinet posts?
Politics
4.
DA optimistic a deal is near after talks with ...
Politics
5.
WATCH: Who will Ramaphosa appoint to the new ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.