WATCH: Who will Ramaphosa appoint to the new cabinet?

Business Day TV speaks to Susan Booysen, analyst and emeritus professor at the Wits School of Governance

24 June 2024 - 18:33
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

As more parties join the government of national unity (GNU) pact, all eyes are on the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet and how exactly it will be configured given the new political arrangement. Susan Booysen, analyst and emeritus professor at the Wits School of Governance, joined Business Day TV to discuss her thoughts on the matter.

Ramaphosa slams ‘jockeying for positions’ as cabinet talks deadlock

President says the focus of GNU members should be on priorities outlined in the statement of intent
Politics
4 hours ago

How ideology and interest rates are hurting South Africa

If the GNU implements the kind of reforms that would boost the construction sector, job-creation numbers will soar, says economist Roelof Botha.
Opinion
1 day ago

Cabinet choices will test rand rally

The GNU has got very promising signs of working but sentiment could be swayed by the composition of the economic cluster particularly
Business
1 day ago

‘We have agreed on priorities’, Ramaphosa says of GNU partners

The president says that ‘rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth to create jobs’ is at the top of the list
National
10 hours ago

Tension rises in the GNU as DA sets out its demands

Party wants its candidates appointed as ministers in international relations, energy and mining
Politics
4 hours ago

