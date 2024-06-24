As more parties join the government of national unity (GNU) pact, all eyes are on the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet and how exactly it will be configured given the new political arrangement. Susan Booysen, analyst and emeritus professor at the Wits School of Governance, joined Business Day TV to discuss her thoughts on the matter.
WATCH: Who will Ramaphosa appoint to the new cabinet?
Business Day TV speaks to Susan Booysen, analyst and emeritus professor at the Wits School of Governance
