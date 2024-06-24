Tension rises in the GNU as DA sets out its demands
Party wants its candidates appointed as ministers in international relations, energy and mining
24 June 2024 - 18:06
In a move that threatens to derail the government of national unity (GNU) , the DA has issued a list of fresh demands that include appointments of its candidates as deputy president and to head strategic ministries.
In a letter dated May 23 2024, from DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille and addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the opposition party seeks to have its candidates appointed as ministers in international relations, energy and mining. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.