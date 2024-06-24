Ramaphosa slams ‘jockeying for positions’ as cabinet talks deadlock

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the horse-trading for positions among political parties in the government of national unity (GNU) amid feverish negotiations to form a reconfigured cabinet.
The 10 political parties that are signatories of the GNU, including the DA and the IFP, are expected to be allocated portfolios in the new cabinet, after they voted with ANC MPs in the National Assembly for Ramaphosa to be re-elected as president.
Business Day understands the negotiations have reached a deadlock at national level, as well as in Gauteng, where premier Panyaza Lesufi hastily postponed the announcement of his new MECs on Sunday without providing a reason.
“South Africans made clear with their votes in last month’s elections that they want their elected representatives to put aside narrow interests and work together to build the country. To do so, the GNU cannot be preoccupied with jockeying for positions, tussles over appointments or squabbles within and between parties,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday.
“The statement of intent commits the signatories to a set of foundational principles that include respect for constitutionalism, accountability, transparency and community participation in government, evidence-based policy and decision-making, professionalisation of the public service, integrity and good governance,” he said.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa would announce the new cabinet within the coming days, but it would be subject to the finalisation of discussions among GNU partners. “It all depends on when consultations over cabinet are concluded with all parties,” he said.
The DA’s Solly Malatsi said the party was committed to the GNU and the statement of intent it signed two weeks ago, and was seeking to “positively commit” to the GNU.
“We obviously cannot enter a government if we do not have the means to effect positive change. We are hopeful that we can reach a satisfactory agreement with the ANC,” he said. “The purpose of our negotiations now is to give expression to that statement so that we are able to make a positive impact on the lives of South Africans.”
