DA optimistic a deal is near after talks with Ramaphosa
Sources say leaders could see a deal signed as early as Tuesday morning
24 June 2024 - 22:35
The DA is said to be optimistic that a deal will be signed soon after a meeting between John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.
Several people privy to the discussions said the meeting between the two leaders could see a deal signed as early as Tuesday morning. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.