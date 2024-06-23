POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to announce new cabinet in coming days
MK members to be sworn in as MPs, and National Council of Provinces will elect key office bearers
23 June 2024 - 19:08
The ANC says President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his new cabinet in the coming days after negotiations over positions with other political parties that have joined the government of national unity (GNU).
The Al Jama-ah party is the latest to have joined the GNU, bringing the total number of signatories to 10, including the DA and the IFP. These 10 parties have a combined 70% of the seats in the 400-seat National Assembly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.