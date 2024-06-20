Politics

WATCH: Risks and opportunities in SA’s new political landscape

Business Day TV speaks to Colin Coleman, co-chair of the Youth Employment Service SA

20 June 2024 - 20:48
Political party posters are shown in this file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Business Day TV spoke to Colin Coleman, co-chair of the Youth Employment Service SA and adjunct professor at Columbia Business School about SA’s new political landscape. He discusses the kind of opportunities presented by the government of national unity and investor sentiment after the national election.

